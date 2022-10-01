President Muhammudu Buhari has assured Nigerians that their resilience and patience in the face of the insecurity that has bedeviled the country would not be in vain.

The president made the broadcast in an early morning Independence Day broadcast on Saturday which was monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The broadcast is his last as a siting president of the country.

In his speech, the president reeled out some of the successes and challenges faced by his administration since inception.

De-escalated security

Speaking on insecurity, the president said while his administration began to address existing forms of insecurity he met in 2015, newer forms emerged.

He however said all the forms are currently being addressed by security agents.

“As we continue to de-escalate the security challenges that confronted us at inception of this administration, newer forms alien to our country began to manifest especially in the areas of kidnappings, molestations/killings of innocent citizens, banditry, all of which are being addressed by our security forces.

“I share the pains Nigerians are going through and I assure you that your resilience and patience would not be in vain as this administration continues to reposition as well as strengthen the security agencies to enable them to deal with all forms of security challenges.

“At the inception of this administration in 2015, I provided the funding requirements of the security agencies which was also improved in my second tenure in 2019 to enable them to surmount security challenges. We will continue on this path until our efforts yield the desired results,” he said.

He added that his administration was able to reduce all the forms of insecurity in the country.

“In order to address Insecurity, we worked methodically in reducing Insurgency in the North East, Militancy in the Niger Delta, Ethnic and Religious Tensions in some sections of Nigeria along with other problems threatening our country.”

Improved security situation

Of all his claims in the last seven and half years, his recent comment would be the first to be almost accurate in the aspect of security. This is because the nation’s security situation has improved in the last 10 weeks.

Insecurity in Nigeria in the last seven years worsened under the Buhari administration as the country witnessed some of the bloodiest attacks in its history.

Almost every geo-political zone in the country suffered one form of attack or the other, notably from outfits such as Boko Haram/ISWAP, IPOB separatists and bandits.

The country also witnessed the highest number of school children abductions and hostage-taking since 2014 when the Chibok school girls were abducted.

Besides, the country also witnessed the highest number of jailbreaks in a single year as no fewer than four prisons were affected.

Also, bandits overshadowed the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as they made some states in the North-west and North-central the epicentres of killings in the country.

Although the Buhari administration repeatedly claimed that Nigerians are more secure under it than the previous administrations, this assertion has been disputed by facts on ground.