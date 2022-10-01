President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday lauded his administration’s performance in tackling corruption since coming to power in 2015.

Although he admitted that Nigeria had yet to arrive at its desired destination, he said the country, on his watch, had made “appreciable progress” in its focal areas including fighting corruption.

Mr Buhari spoke in his broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary. Saturday’s broadcast is the last Mr Buhari will deliver as Nigeria’s president with the country expected to elect a new president in February.

Among his achievements in office, the president said, his administration has tackled “endemic corruption” through strategic intervention leading to the recovery of “huge sums of money illegally kept outside the country”.

He also said, on his watch, there has been a surge in the number of prosecutions and repatriation of loot stashed abroad.

He added that his government had been able to cut down the cost of governance.

Mr Buhari swept to power in 2015 on the promises to fight corruption, improve the economy and end terrorism.

