The police in Lagos have said that they would not allow any rally to take place at the Lekki Tollgate, along the Lekki-Epe expressway, on 1st October.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the information became necessary to enlighten Nigerians who might be planning to converge on the tollgate.

“A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Tollgate for whatever reason,” the statement read.

“In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

“The warning therefore goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The police statement came following an order from a federal high court in Lagos after a group of people filed a suit seeking to stop the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from holding any rally at the tollgate or elsewhere in Lagos.

Justice Daniel Osiagor ruled that Mr Obi’s supporters can go ahead with their rally but not at the tollgate.

Premium Times reported how soldiers of the Nigerian Army deployed by the military hierarchy to the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 opened fire on defenceless protesters, without provocation.

Read the police statement below:

RALLY WILL NOT BE ALLOWED AT LEKKI TOLL GATE

It has become imperative to reemphasize that no form of rally whatsoever will be allowed at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022.

This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging on the toll gate.

A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.

In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession.

The warning therefore goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi enjoins all peace loving persons to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians at designated rally venues and across the state at large.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State Command

Ikeja

September 30, 2022.