The police Oyo have launched a full scale investigation into the attack on its Divisional Police Headquarters at Igangan in Iwajowa Local Government Area of the State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that two persons including a police officer were killed in the attack on Tuesday night.

The command vowed “to make examples of the masterminds of the unfortunate incident”, adding that an arrest had already been made.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, last month condemned attacks on policemen.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the IGP ordered the police commands across the country to commence prosecution of individuals who assault its personnel.

Mr Osifeso explained that officers attached to the Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters were attacked unprovoked by the hoodlums on Tuesday.

Narrating the incident, he said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that in compliance to the stop and search directives on unregistered motorcycles and overcrowded pillions to reduce the spate of robberies and abductions in the axis, operatives of the Command attached to Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters while on legitimate duties along Elejoka-Igangan road, Iwajowa LGA, were attacked by hoodlums who were clearly opposed not only to the directive but as well the relative tranquility in the axis.

“In furtherance of the above, and in a bid to drive home their point, the officers were attacked unprovoked by the assailants thus leading to the death of the Divisional Crime Officer and a civilian in custody in the process of repelling the hoodlums from invading the Divisional Police Headquarters at Iganna after forcing themselves into the town.”

The police spokesperson further said the Divisional Police officer and a Police Inspector whose names were not mentioned, sustained “several lacerations from machete cuts and are currently being stabilized at a government medical hospital.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, had condemned the act and as well ordered the assistant commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to lead the investigation of the matter.