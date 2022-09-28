Gunmen attacked a police station in Iganna community, Iwajowa local government area of Oyo State, Tuesday night leaving two persons, including a police officer, dead.

There is no known motive yet for the attack and locals say there is tension in the community and environs.

A resident who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said some residents are considering temporary relocation from the community.

”The gunshots were too much, I was too afraid to know what was going on and before we know it they have killed two persons already including a police officer,” said the resident who identified himself simply as Labiran.

“This crisis has nothing to do with herdsmen because those who claimed to have seen them said they are not looking like northerners.”

Adewale Osifeso, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the attack.

He said the police have launched an investigation to unravel the reason behind the attack as well as arrest the attackers.

“Updates would be provided accordingly in due time,” he added.