A member of the PREMIUM TIMES editorial board, Tope Oriola, has been awarded the Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations (CAFA) distinguished academic award by the University of Alberta, Canada.

According to a statement by the awarding faculty, the award recognises academic staff members at Alberta’s research and undergraduate universities, who through their research and/or other scholarly, creative or professional activities, have made an outstanding contribution to the wider community beyond the university.

Mr Oriola, a professor of Sociology at the University of Alberta, received the award “in recognition of his contributions to the fields of terrorism studies, African security and the role of policing and protests in Canada.”

“His contributions extend far past just academic literature and include serving as Special Advisor to the Government of Alberta on Police Act Reform in 2021 and a public intellectual contributing to the national discussion through over 100 op-eds on these topics,” the university said.

Others who were awarded alongside Mr Oriola include Crystal Fraser, an assistant professor of Native Studies at the University of Alberta, who received the 2022 CAFA Distinguished Academic Early Career Award for her innovative and important contributions to Canadian history and the history of residential schools in Canada.

Also, Sarah Hewitt, an associate professor of Biology at Mount Royal University, received the 2022 CAFA Distinguished Teaching Award.

Congratulating the awardees, the President of CAFA, Jon Doan, said, “On behalf of CAFA, I extend warmest congratulations to Dr Temitope Oriola, Dr Crystal Fraser and Dr Sarah Hewitt, deserving recipients of our awards for 2022.”

Earlier in August, Mr Oriola was appointed Associate Dean at the University of Alberta, Canada.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World , which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.