Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dissociated himself from plots to remove Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ortom is one of the strongest allies of Nyesom Wike – the Rivers State governor.

He has been part of critical negotiation meetings where Mr Wike, and other members of his team gave the party conditions, including Mr Ayu’s resignation, to secure their support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate.

However, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on Monday, said the Benue governor has no hand in the current travails of Mr Ayu.

The statement was in reaction to allegations by a group, JemgbaPgh Development Association, that the governor was plotting Mr Ayu’s removal.

Mr Ikyur said Mr Ortom worked tirelessly to ensure that Mr Ayu was elected as national chairman against all odds.

“He cannot, therefore, turn around to work against him to be removed from office,” the statement said as he wondered about the group’s contribution when the governor rallied round to garner support for the chairman to assume the position.

What is currently going on in the PDP is the beauty in the evolution of democracy and has nothing to do with Mr Ortom working against the national chairman, Mr Ikyur said.

He further maintained that Mr Ortom has consistently worked for the unity of Benue State and “will never stand in the way of any of her citizens, either here in the state or in the diaspora.”

The CPS, therefore, urged the group to be truly developmental in their drive to build cohesion among the people and attract real development to their area rather than engaging in mischief or blackmail.

Messrs Ortom and Ayu hail from the same senatorial district. The governor is the candidate of the PDP in the district in the 25 February election.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections begin Wednesday and preparations are in top gear in the PDP.

The main opposition party is set to kick-off rallies in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.