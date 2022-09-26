Nigeria’s electricity grid has collapsed yet again, distribution companies announced Monday.

The collapse occured late Monday morning, they said. It is the seventh time the grid would collapse this year, causing blackout across states.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) said on its Facebook page that The collapse had “resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network”.

The note by the company’s head of cooperating communication, Emeka Ezeh, said it was unable to provide service to customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and the Imo States.

READ ALSO:

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” it wrote.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) also reported the collapse.

“The system collapsed at about 10:55 am today, 26 September 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced. We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” the company said.

Power was later restored in parts of Abuja Monday afternoon.