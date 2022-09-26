The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday directed the management of all federal universities to comply with the order of the National Industrial Court (NIC) directing the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to classrooms pending the determination of the substantive matter before it.

The government asked the pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors to ensure that the striking lecturers resume and commence lectures immediately.

The new directive, which was contained in a letter addressed to the universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC), seems to have ignored the stay of execution application filed at the appeal court against the NIC order by the lecturers’ union.

But the management of the various universities is currently unsure of how to execute the new directive by the government.

Some of the members of the different managements of some universities who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they were worried based on the judicial interpretation of the current status of the pending case at the court.

FG’s directive

Along with NUC’s letter dated 23rd September and signed by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, is the attached enrolment order of the NJC.

The letter was a follow-up to an earlier letter by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, conveying the enrolment order to his counterpart at the Ministry of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Mr Ngige had written to request that the NUC and the universities be directed to “immediately re-open all the universities, recall the students of the various Universities, ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures, restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses.”

The letter by the labour and employment ministry was dated 22nd September and referenced NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135.

In response to Mr Ngige’s letter, Mr Adamu, through his ministry’s Director of Human Resource Management, David Gende, told the NUC to carry out the instruction.

Universities confused

Meanwhile, the management of the various universities contacted by this newspaper on Monday was either unsure of what step to do or was unaware of the development as of the time their reactions were sought.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Sulaiman Bilbis, said his school was yet to make a decision on the matter.

Mr Bilbis in a telephone interview with a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter on Monday said the management of the institution would have to meet before any decision would be made.

But the spokespersons for Bayero University Kano (BUK), and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Lamara Garba and Abiodun Olarewaju respectively, said they were unaware of the directive.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin and newly elected Chairperson of the Committee of Vice-Chancellor of Federal Universities, Lilian Salami, neither picked up calls to her mobile phone nor responded to a short message sent to her.

Background

The government through the labour ministry had referred the dispute between it and ASUU to the NICN. The government counsel, James Igwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, subsequently filed an application seeking the court to order ASUU to suspend the strike while the court heard the dispute.

Despite ASUU’s objection, the court granted the government’s application ordering the lecturers’ union to suspend its seven-month-old strike. ASUU has appealed the judgement and filed an application for a stay of execution.

ASUU embarked on the ongoing industrial action on 14 February, to compel the government to fulfil its part of the 2009 agreement, the Memorandum of Action signed in 2020 and to implement the recently concluded negotiations with the government-constituted committee which renegotiated the 2009 agreement.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe