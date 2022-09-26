The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has debunked rumours of his involvement in a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Mr Amosun, an All Progressives Congress senator representing Ogun Central, said this in a statement by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, on Sunday.

The senator, who is also a member of the APC presidential campaign council, was reacting to reports alleging that Mr Adebutu and Mr Amosun’s former loyalist, Adekunle Akinlade, agreed to share positions if they win the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Mr Akinlade, who was the anointed candidate of Mr Amosun during the 2019 governorship election, left the APC for the PDP in the state.

After his defection, Mr Amosun dissociated himself from Mr Akinlade’s defection.

Mr Akinlade is now the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Mr Amosun said he was not involved in a political deal with either Mr Adebutu nor his party, PDP.

He described the report as false, claiming that it was aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The statement read “the attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has been drawn to media reports, claiming that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and Hon Oladipo Adebutu.

“This story is nothing more than a mischief to mislead the public and discredit the hard-earned reputation of the former governor of Ogun State.

“We have stated before and wish to state once again, categorically, without any fear of contradiction that, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has nothing to do with the PDP in Ogun State. And he is not a party to any alliance formed with anyone or group of persons in the party.

“The public is advised to dismiss the report.”