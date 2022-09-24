A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chimaroke Nnamani, has been listed as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

In a document released on Friday and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Nnamani is the 350th on the list of the 422-man council.

The document was signed by the secretary of the campaign council, James Faleke.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, represents Enugu East District in the Senate.

The senator is not known to have announced his exit from the PDP, before his appointment into the APC campaign.

Mr Nnamani, in August, used his verified Twitter handle, to praise the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the reforms in the administration of criminal justice, education, healthcare and employment of non-indigenes when he was governor of Lagos State.

He said Mr Tinubu has “the best mentorship system” in the country.

“I had cause to engage with him on jobs for Enugu spouses. In the education sector, he introduced Tutor General and raised the bar for teachers,” Mr Nnamani tweeted.

“He left a lasting legacy of hard work in Lagos State in infrastructure (roads and housing).

“When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor, Lagos State’s IGR rose from N600 million per month to over N8 billion per month. He had an impressive track record as a governor.

“His state contributed more than 30% to our country’s GDP, accounted for more than 65% of industrial investment in Nigeria, 80% of its international trade, and collected more than 60% of the country’s value-added tax.

“In the area of human capacity, his mentorship was first class and his mentees have spread out and like little acorns, many have become giant oak trees in Nigeria’s political firmaments,” he said.

The senator, in the tweets, opposed the campaigns targeted against Mr Tinubu’s health, stating that they (campaigns) were “products of foolishness and ignorance”.

He said, “I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grows and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors.”

Mr Nnamani is, however, yet to react to his appointment into the APC campaign.