The Nigeria Air Limited has commenced the recruitment of qualified crew members for its operation that is expected to be launched shortly.

The aviation ministry disclosed this in a memo posted on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions: Experienced, and current B737 Captains; Experienced, and Current B737 First Officers; Experienced, and Current B737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred),” the memo noted.

It said the positions are based in Abuja or Lagos and that competitive salaries are offered.

The ministry said an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website; www.nigeriaair.world.

Qualified candidates are required to forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) to recruitment@nigeriaair.world

“However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world,” the memo read.

It said, “Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview,”

“We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria,” the memo noted.

Nigeria Air is the nation’s proposed national carrier which was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England on July 18, 2018.

The project was suspended two months after it was announced after critics raised concerns over its relevance and sustainability. The proposed airline was expected to gulp $8.8 million preliminary cost and $300 million as takeoff cost.

Nigeria’s defunct carrier, Nigeria Airways, collapsed due to corruption and poor management.

But the Nigerian government dismissed all concerns raised, saying the airline would begin operation before the end of 2018, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to establish a national airline during his 2015 electioneering campaign.

The new airline will be owned by a private Nigerian consortium, Ethiopian Airlines and the federal government.