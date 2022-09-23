The Lagos State Government has opened an investigation into the three-storey building that collapsed on Friday.
This comes as one more person was rescued from the rubble. This brings the total number of people rescued to three.
The incident occurred on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.
Mukaila Sanusi, the spokesperson of the ministry of
Physical Planning and Urban Development, in a statement, said the commissioner, Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, visited the site.
He said the collapsed structure is about 40 years old.
“The Commissioner directed that the adjoining building be pulled down immediately to forestall further collapse and for safety reasons, the statement reads.
“Efforts are on to rescue those who might have been trapped in the rubble.
“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory have been directed to unravel the cause of the collapse. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency is leading the rescue operations.”
Background
Recently, six bodies were recovered after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed.
Two weeks after the incident, the authorities are yet to identify and arrest the developer and others.
Incidents of building collapse have become a usual occurrence in Lagos State.
In November, at least 44 people died when a high-rise building crumbled.
In May, eight bodies were recovered after a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute-Metta.
Another building in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State collapsed on May 7.
In August, there was another building collapse leading to the death of two children.
