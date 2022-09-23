Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, knows what to do if he (Tambuwal) feels “betraying” him during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary was wrong.

Mr Wike stated this in a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

The governor said what happened at the primary was painful, but that life must go on.

“If you want to be a politician in Nigeria, you must have a shock absorber. If you don’t have a shock absorber, you’ll die.

“Frankly speaking, even if it affects me, it is like you lost a child. It can be painful, but your life must go on. A man decided what he wanted to, he is of age and he has taken a decision, I move on with my life,” the governor said.

Messrs Wike and Tambuwal have been close friends and political allies.

The former supported the latter as a PDP presidential aspirant at the party 2018 primary in Port Harcourt which was won by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Both men were among those who contested the PDP presidential primary in May for the 2023 elections.

Mr Tambuwal, however, made a last-minute withdrawal and urged his supporters to vote for Atiku.

Buoyed by the withdrawal, Mr Atiku defeated Governor Wike and others to emerge again as the PDP presidential candidate.

Mr Wike in the media chat accused Mr Ayu of putting pressure on other aspirants to step down for Mr Atiku.

Hours after the convention, Mr Ayu visited the Sokoto governor at his Abuja’s residence to apparently thank him for stepping down for Atiku.

Mr Ayu’s arrival at Tambuwal’s residence was captured in a video clip.

“Thank you, thank you. You are the hero of the convention,” Mr Ayu told his host, Governor Tambuwal.

PDP crisis

The PDP has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis afterwards, with Mr Wike and others demanding Mr Ayu’s removal to achieve a “regional balance” since Messrs Ayu and Atiku are both from the north.

But Mr Ayu has insisted he would not resign because he was elected for a four-year term.

The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Walid Jibrin, who is from Nasarawa State in the north, resigned a few days ago, apparently to placate Mr Wike and his group.

The Deputy Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, a former president of the Senate, from Abia State in the South-east, is now the acting BOT chairman.

However, Mr Wike’s camp, not impressed with Mr Jibrin’s resignation, has insisted Mr Ayu must step down.

Mr Wike said Atiku visited him in his Abuja residence shortly after the primary and told him “look, governor, Ayu will go” because the presidential candidate and the national chairman cannot come from the same zone.

Governor Wike at the Friday media chat insisted that Mr Ayu must leave office for a southerner to ensure “inclusivity” in the PDP.