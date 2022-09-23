Three persons, including a police Inspector, who were abducted by gunmen on Thursday in Ewekoro, Ogun State, have regained freedom, the police have said.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said the victims were freed on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the three victims were police officers. They were abducted at Waasinmi, along the Abeokuta-Lagos road in the state.

The officers had gone to Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, for an investigation before they were abducted.

But Mr Oyeyemi said only one police officer was among the victims.

The police spokesperson further said the victims were abducted by a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage.

“On receiving the information of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and another tactical squad to move into the area and join forces with Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims,” he said in a statement.

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they (abductors) were left with no alternative other than releasing their captives.

“The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45 pm of Thursday 22nd of September 2022 and have since reunited with their family.”

Commenting on the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed that everything possible must be done to ensure that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.