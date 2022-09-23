The federal government has appointed Bulus Yakubu as Nigeria’s acting postmaster-general following the suspension of Ismail Adewusi.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced the appointment on Friday, according to a statement released by the Nigerian Postal Service‘s spokesperson, Franklin Alao.
Mr Adewusi’s suspension followed an investigation ordered by the minister over alleged misconduct. He was appointed in December 2019 to replace Bisi Adegbuyi.
Mr Bulus holds a degree in law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
He joined the Nigerian Postal Service in 1990. He is an indigene of Takum in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Before his appointment, he was the secretary to NIPOST governing board, director (special duties) and NIPOST liaison officer to the National Assembly.
He served as the secretary/legal Adviser of NIPOST from 2007 to 2017.
