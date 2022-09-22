The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kadin eliminated more than 36 terrorists and several others in air strikes across North-east in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, said this at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami said two top commanders of Bolo Haram and the Islamic States in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A’Qaid) were among those eliminated during the period.

He said while Asiya was killed at Parisu, Ubaida was eliminated at Sheruri all in Sambisa forest general area on 13 September and 15 September respectively.

“Consequently, within the period under review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP logistic suppliers.

“Furthermore, 21 AK47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, two RPG bombs, 25 Dane guns, four explosive ordnance stores, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles and one tricycle were recovered.

“Other items recovered are 19 cell phones, 28 torch lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep, and the sum of N203,125 among other items.

“Equally, a total of 368 suspected terrorists and their families comprising 53 adult males, 116 adult females and 214 children surrendered to their own troops at different locations in the theatre.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the relevant authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.

The Defence spokesperson said the air component had on 9 September eliminated several terrorists at Somalia in Sambisa forest in an air bombardment.

He said that a similar operation was carried out on terrorists’ enclaves at Abdallari, Mafa, Zanari and Tumbun Baba between 10 September and 14 September killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.

(NAN)