A former Governor of Borno State and former national chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors.

Mr Sheriff is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Borno governor visited the former president at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Sheriff did not disclose to reporters the details of his discussions with the former president. He said it was “a private visit.”

He also described Mr Obasanjo as “Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria,” whose wealth of knowledge in public administration, would continue to be of benefit to other politicians.

He further stressed the need for young politicians to tap from the experience and knowledge of the over 85- year old man tagging him as a ‘bank of knowledge.”

“It is purely a private visit, you know Baba (Obasanjo) is an elder statesman. If Nigeria is a company, Baba is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for a consultation and had a private chat with Baba.

“If Nigeria is a company, Baba is the Chairman. I’m the younger one, so from time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him, privately and go back.” Mr Sheriff added.

On whether his discussion with the ex-president was about Nigeria, the former governor replied, “I didn’t say that, it is a private visit.”

Asked to speak on the 2023 election he said: “Your view is my view, what is your view? What is my view? I want my party to win.”