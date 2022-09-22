The Police have arrested a human rights activist, Zainab Duke, and her two domestic staff for allegedly assaulting and brutalising a female officer.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

He identified the policewoman as Teju Moses, an inspector, who was assigned to the activist as an orderly.

A video of the brutality went viral on Wednesday where the incident was said to have occurred at the Area 11 axis of Abuja.

The orderly was captured seated on a floor, with part of her face and uniform covered with blood stains.

From the left side of her forehead flowed blood as she wept in excruciating pain while struggling to stay alive. All she kept asking was to be taken to the hospital to save her life.

“She told her boys to kill me,” she said incoherently as she spoke to her direct superior on the phone to be allowed to be taken to the hospital.

Nigerians on social media have since condemned the brutal act.

Express prosecution

Reacting to the incident, Mr Adejobi who also shared pictures of two persons in police custody said the activist and two of her domestic staff have been arrested while one other staff is on the run.

He said the inspector General of police, Usman Alkali has ordered an immediate prosecution of the case and withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the activist.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, an Mbaise born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

“The Inspector-General of Police who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all Police personnel attached to the Professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for Human Rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection,” the statement said.