In compliance with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act (2022), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, published the final list of candidates validly nominated by political parties for the 2023 national elections, namely presidential, senatorial and federal constituencies.
The document, which contains only the names, party, age, gender, academic qualifications and PWDs, was released exactly 156 days to the 25 February, 2023 polls.
The commission published the names of the 36 presidential and vice presidential as well as National Assembly candidates of the 18 political parties, at the INEC office in Area 10, Abuja.
Similar list is expected to be published at the commission’s offices across the country.
The final list for governorship and state assemblies will be published on 4 October.
Download Full List Here.
