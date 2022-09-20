The death toll in the widespread flooding disaster caused by torrential rainfall across Jigawa State since August has increased to 98.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 92 people died. The police said most of the dead were killed by drowning, thunderstorms, and in collapsed buildings.

On Tuesday, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said the death toll from the flood has increased to 98.

The head of SEMA, Sani Yusuf, told reporters that the situation has worsened as the number of communities affected by the flooding has also increased.

He said the flood destroyed over 57,000 houses and displaced at least 100,000 people.

The official said some of the displaced people are taking refuge in 49 Internally Displace Camps in the state, he said some are staying in relatively safer communities with their relatives pending when the flood water will subside.

Mr Yusuf said the agency is assessing the damage done to farmlands, roads, and other infrastructure following the disaster, he said the damage done to the infrastructure is enormous.

Meanwhile, as the disaster rages on, the response from the state government has been tepid.

Last week, some victims of the flood in the IDP camps across the state complained that the government had turned a blind eye to their plight.

They said they had not been provided with relief materials and health services. They also claimed that some of their women gave birth in the open without being attended to by qualified health officials.