The police in Ebonyi State on Monday arraigned a 40-year-old-man, Uche Awegbe, before an Abakaliki Magistrate’s Court for allegedly threatening to kill the state governor, David Umahi.

The police said Mr Awegbe had shot two residents of the state dead and caused communal crises in Effium, a crisis prone-community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The defendant was also charged with unlawful possession of guns and machete.

The police prosecutor, Obi Eberechukwu, told the court that the defendant threatened Governor Umahi’s life on 19 August by sending death threat text messages to him.

The defendant was also charged with promoting inter-communal war in Effium community in 2021which lead to the death of some residents.

The charge against Mr Awegbe read: “That you, Uche Awegbe, on the 19th day of August 2022 at Number 9, Umuoji Street, Abakaliki, did threaten the life of Engr. David Umahi, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State by sending death threat message to him through your MTN phone number 09039946XXX and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 12 (1) (b) of Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, Cap 55, Volume 2 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Another of the charge read: “That you, Uche Awegbe, and others in charge numbers MAB/69c/2021,MAB/838c/ 2021 and MAB/891c/2021 on the 5th day of November 2021 at Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did go armed with guns and machetes in public without lawful occasion in such a manner as to cause terror and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 80 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Volume 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The court did not take the defendant’s plea since the offences allegedly committed are capital.

The Magistrate, Linda Ogbodo, ordered Mr Awegbe remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 10.

She directed the prosecutor to transfer the original case file, evidence, and all documents in the matter to the Department of Public Prosecution in the state for legal advice.