The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has taken its case to God in prayers over the 2023 general elections as clergymen knelt down to pray under a heavy downpour in Abeokuta.

The prayer session took place at the PDP party secretariat, a stone’s throw from Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office.

At the session, party members and clergymen who defied the rain prayed in a crusade-like manner to seek God’s support even as the campaigns and election draw nearer.

The members, who specifically targeted their prayers toward the victory of the party at the polls, also prayed against the divisive antics of the ruling political party, especially in the state.

Speaking at the event, the secretary of the party, Sunday Solarin, said “although the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been rejected by the people, the party must guard against possible spiritual forces that might want to disrupt plans already put in place by the PDP.”

He further noted that the idea of the prayer session was mooted by women leaders of the party, noting that the idea was the first of its kind in the party in Ogun State.

Speaking to journalists at the sideline of the event, the state women leader, Remilekun Olusoji, said the prayer became a necessity to guide against evil eventualities during and after the campaigns.

“Just as you have noticed, during the interdenominational prayers, we have begged for the face of God and his protection before the campaigns begin. We have also sought the face of God for peace and love in our party.

“We have also asked for victory for all our candidates at the election. This came to be after I had a dream which required that we jointly pray as a party, this we have done and we are now confident of victory at the polls.”

The governorship candidate of the party, Ladipupo Adebutu, said if he was contesting to enrich himself with public funds, he would have pulled out of the race considering the attendant stress that comes with consultation and eventual campaigns.

“My heart was filled with pains when we started this journey some years ago, they were looking at me as ‘this small Ladi. That ‘small Ladi’ has now turned into a big Ladi. We can’t thank God or pray to him enough, but with this, we have done, may God accept our supplications.

“The next time we come together to have this kind of gathering, it shall be for thanksgiving.”