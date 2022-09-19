The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has said the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in his country.

Mr Biden made the statement during an interview Sunday night on CBS’ “60 Minutes” but acknowledged that the US still has a “problem” with the virus that has killed more than six million people globally.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID-19. We’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over,” Mr Biden said.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the President’s comment comes after the WHO hinted at a possible end of the pandemic.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference last week that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was “in sight” as the number of newly reported infections has continued to drop significantly.

“Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020,” Mr Ghebreyesus said, adding; “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight.”

COVID-19 update

Last week, the WHO published six policy briefs, in a bid to help countries to do what is needed to eradicate the virus.

The global health organisation said the policy briefs were based on evidence and experiences of the last 32 months, outlining what works best to save lives, protect health systems, and avoid social and economic disruption.

“These policy briefs are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies, and strengthen them for COVID-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential,” Mr Ghebreyesus said.

He also urged nations to vaccinate 100 per cent of their high-risk groups and keep testing for the virus.

The WHO warned of the possibility of future waves of the virus and said countries need to maintain adequate supplies of medical equipment and healthcare workers.

Globally, as of 16 September, there had been 608,328,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,501,469 deaths that have been reported to WHO.

As of 13 September, a total of 12,613,484,608 vaccine doses had been administered.