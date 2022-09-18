The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the National Youth Co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to Mr Bello and signed by Mr Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu, in the letter dated 8 August stressed that Gov Bello who was an aspirant in the party’s presidential primaries held in June, deserved the appointment owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he had demonstrated as governor of his state and as a party member.

The former governor of Lagos State added that he was confident the Kogi governor would do his best in the new responsibility given him so that the party could run an effective, message-driven campaign, which would lead to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The letter, titled, “Appointment as National Youth Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council”, read in part: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness,” Mr Tinubu said.

This, he added, would be achieved by building on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari -APC administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.

He congratulated Mr Bello and wished him God’s speed and guidance.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always,” Mr Tinubu added.

Part members hail appointment

Meanwhile, party members and analysts have described the appointment as a big boost for the campaign, considering the important place of youths in the 2023 elections and the impressive youth-targeted campaigns Mr Bello conducted before the primary election.

It will be recalled that many youths and women across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, had, during the build-up to the APC presidential primary election, demonstrated their strong support for the Kogi governor, which they said was based on his youth- and women-friendly policies.

Bello accepts appointment, thanks Tinubu

In his acceptance letter, Mr Bello pledged to deploy all in his capacity, working alongside the presidential candidate, to ensure victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

“Tinubu is one great Nigerian , who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is secure, united and prosperous,” he stated.

