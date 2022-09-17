The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has said he would win the 2023 general elections.

Mr Abiola, the son of the acclaimed winner of the 12th June 1993 presidential election, M.K.O Abiola, spoke to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He spoke at the funeral service of the governorship candidate of PRP in Ogun State, David Bamgbose.

Mr Bamgbose died on 3rd September, one week after he was unveiled as the party’s guber candidate.

Mr Abiola said he was 28 when he led the campaign planning and execution that resulted in his father winning the presidential election in 1993.

He said he would adopt the same strategy by pursuing a grassroots recruitment drive that will change the face of politics in the country.

“I am going to win, Insha Allah. I have no doubt. You see we are always used to having things done in a particular way. We don’t do things in a particular way here. We are out to disrupt the process,” he said.

“If we run it the way it is run, we will never win, but if we run it my way, there is no doubt. And that’s what happened in 1992-1993. I ran that election from top to bottom. I did the planning, I did the execution, I did everything. All those jingles, if you remember, I did it.

“I ran that election without the typical way of running an election and we won. It is still the best and freest election today in Nigeria. We are going to do a repeat, but this time, it’s for myself.”

Speaking about the deceased, Mr Abiola said he will be missed.

He hailed the late governorship candidate’s contribution to the development of education in the country, promising to keep the same legacy as part of the PRP’s manifesto on education.