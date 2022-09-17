A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Isah Gerawa, has expressed dissatisfaction at how contracts are majorly being awarded to non-Muslims in the state.

He accused the outgoing governor of the state, Muhammad Badaru, of “awarding contracts to non-Muslims”.

He said the party’s governorship candidate, Umar Namadi, if elected in the 2023 general election, will not allow the trend to continue.

He said “it is unfortunate that the outgoing government in the state was awarding contracts to people who cannot help the people of the state”.

Jigawa State in Nigeria’s North-west region is a predominantly Muslim state. It is also an APC controlled state.

“I have not received a kobo now for four years from Jigawa. I am watching how they are paying non-Muslims who cannot help our people unless to harm them. We want this culture to stop, we are not disliking anyone but we don’t want this culture to continue,” Mr Gerawa said.

“For four years I have not received a penny (contract) from Jigawa Government. If you see me sharing money, I got it from other places but my Zenith Bank account where I am receiving payment from has not received a penny in four years.

“But we are watching how they are paying non-Muslims (contractors) who cannot help our people, we don’t need the continuation of this situation,” Mr Gerawa said attracting a resounding applause from party faithful at his residence.

“We are saying this because we want them to change for the better, hopefully, in the first term of the APC administration, Jigawa will no longer be the poor state in the country,” he said.

“Whoever did the wrong thing, we will say it publicly so also the right thing because we are not afraid of any person. Whoever did the wrong thing by stealing from the public treasury and buying properties abroad, we will tell the public.”

Feedback

Though Mr Gerawa did not mention Mr Badaru’s name throughout his remarks, supporters of the governor have responded on social media, sharing an audio where Mr Gerawa was praising the governor in an interview.

In the interview with Radio Jigawa in February, Mr Gerawa said: “In 2015, I benefitted from a road contract in Jigawa. In 2019, the governor took me to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and I got a contract of N81 billion,” Mr Gerawa said.

When contacted on Friday, Mr Gerawa’s spokesperson, Muttaqa Namadi, confirmed the statement. He said the comment was true.

He, however, said those sharing the video on social media are “members of the opposition.”

“The statement is not a lie, if they did not give him (the contract) God has given him in another form, because God’s wealth is in abundance,” Mr Namadi said.

Opposition speaks

Meanwhile, Umar Kyari, the deputy director, media and publicity, campaign directorate of the PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, said the statement from the APC chieftain shows that the party is not concerned about the unity of Nigerians.

“We are not surprised by such a statement to be coming from an APC leader. Because from the word go, APC was never formed around the unity and oneness of this country and that is why the issue of which contract goes to who is being breached.

“This is a sign of a sinking ship, a drowning party and a dying government,” Mr Kyari said.

The spokesperson for the Jigawa State governor, Habibu Kila, could not be reached immediately.