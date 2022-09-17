Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, departed Abuja for London to attend the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a tweet by the vice president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, “VP Osinbajo is leaving Abuja today for London to represent Nigeria at the State Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He will join King Charles, the Royal Family and other world leaders at a number of events and receptions including a bilateral meeting.”

Mr Osinbajo will join other world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the world invited by the royal family to lay Britain’s longest reigning monarch to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 8 September at the age of 96, will on Monday receive a state funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey, one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.

Mr Akande did not state when Mr Osinbajo will return from the UK.

Mr Osinbajo’s travel on Saturday suggests that he and President Muhammadu Buhari will both be away from Nigeria at least for some hours.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported a statement by the presidency that Mr Buhari will leave for the US on Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly.

