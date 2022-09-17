The police in Kano State, North-west Nigeria, has said a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong, allegedly stabbed his long time girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari, to death on Friday.

The incident occurred Friday night at Kabuga quarters, Gwale Local Government Area.

The Police Spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspect, Geng, 47, stabbed the woman to death after he broke into her house through the fence, stabbing her several times.

ALSO READ: EFCC arrests Chinese over alleged illegal mining

Mr Kiyawa said the deceased’s mother raised an alarm and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene.

He said the police commissioner in the state, Abubakar Lawan, has directed that the case be transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the deceased was in a relationship with the Chinese man but later chose to marry a Nigerian.

Their courtship reportedly continued after she divorced her husband.

The police revealed that the suspect claimed that the deceased deceived and collected money from him with the promise to marry him, but failed to fulfil her promise.