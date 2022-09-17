In recent times, the number of Nigerian athletes caught in the doping web has increased across all sports, in recent years.

Currently, Nigeria has five athletes who have been banned from competition because of doping.

Gold medalist Grace Nwokocha was recently suspended for a doping violation and now a former Golden Eaglet player has been given a four-year ban for the same offence.

Former Golden Eaglet and Bologna player, Kingsley Orji, has been banned by Football’s governing body, FIFA for four years because of doping.

Orji’s ban was because of a discovery by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Orji, 24, was part of the Nigerian Golden Eaglets squad that won the U-17 World Cup in 2015 held in Chile alongside Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, who are big guns for their respective clubs – Napoli and Villarreal.

After impressive performances at the 2015 U-17 World Cup, Orji joined the Italian side, Bologna in 2016, where he played 23 games and scored three goals in two years.

They loaned him to another Italian side, Brescia, in 2018 before he made a long trip on loan to the MLS side, Montreal Impact, where he played 43 games with nine goals.

Orji’s last club before the Italian FA charged him for doping was Serie B side AS Cittadella between 2021 to 2022 where he played 20 games and scored seven goals.

According to a FIFA statement released by NFF media officer, Ademola Olajire, Orji’s ban began 25 February 2022, until 24 February 2026.

“Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022.

“More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.”