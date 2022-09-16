A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obunike Ohaegbu, said comments by the party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, “on cameras” immediately after the party convention was “ill-advised”.

Mr Ohaegbu, a lawyer, stated this on Thursday in a live television programme Focus Nigeria on AIT.

Mr Tambuwal, was one of the PDP presidential aspirants. He, however, made a last minute withdrawal and urged his supporters to vote for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at the convention.

Buoyed by the withdrawal, Atiku floored Governor Nyesom Wike and other aspirants in the race to emerge the party presidential candidate.

Hours after the convention, Mr Ayu visited the Sokoto governor at his Abuja’s residence to apparently thank him for stepping down for Mr Atiku.

Mr Ayu’s arrival at Mr Tabuwal’s residence was captured in a video clip.

“Thank you, thank you. You are the hero of the convention,” Mr Ayu told his host, Mr Tambuwal.

Mr Ohaegbu said although Mr Ayu’s comments are not bad but making it on camera was “ill advised.”

“It was ill-advised for the national chairman immediately after the national convention to have gone to Mr Tambuwal’s house with cameras.

“I had no problem with him visiting anybody and the comments he made but making those comments on cameras was not ideal.”

I could have scuttled primary —- Wike

Governor Wike, who came second the primary conducted in May, was not happy that Mr Tambuwal was accorded a second opportunity to address the delegates where he withdrew from the race and endorse Mr Atiku.

Speaking at a reception organised in his honour in Port Harcourt, Mr Wike vented his anger on the party leadership for allowing Mr Tambuwal to speak the second time, which he said was a violation of “guidelines and procedure.”

“If I wanted to scuttle the convention, I would have done that and I told them. There are people you think are human beings but are not human beings.

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody had spoken, it is only at that point he was speaking that he can say I have withdrawn. You don’t call him back,” Mr Wike said, referring to Mr Tambuwal.

After the primary, the PDP has been enmeshed in a crisis which, as many feared, could affect its performance in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Wike, backed by some other governors, is calling for Mr Ayu’s resignation to achieve a “regional balance”, since the party chairman and Mr Atiku are both from northern Nigeria.

Mr Ohaegbu weighed in on the calls for Mr Ayu’s resignation.

“Our (PDP) Constitution, Chapter 6 Section 45 (2) said in the case of national chairman, he shall hand over to the (we are talking about if he resigns or removes) deputy national chairman from his region (part of the country) who shall without prejudice to Section 47 conclude his tenure.

“So what the candidate was saying is that anybody who wants PDP to go for national convention now doesn’t want us to win the election because the only way the national chairman of the party will move from north to south is for you to flip everything again.

“If Ayu promised he’s going to resign, well and good if Ayu resigns, are you going to get what you want to get, if Ayu resigns, the deputy national chairman from the North will still take over, that is what our law says,” Mr Ohaegbu said.