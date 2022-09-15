The supporters of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, in Oyo State staged a solidarity walk on Thursday to rally support for him in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk led by Isaac Kekemeke, the APC National Vice-Chairman (South-west) and the Oyo State APC Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, was tagged: “Youths Walk for Asiwaju/Shettima”.

The state governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, and the Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Yunus Akintunde, also joined other leaders in the walk.

NAN reports that the supporters adorned in different T-shirts bearing the pictures of Mr Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, marched from Oke-Ado to Dugbe and its environs.

Mr Folarin, while speaking, thanked the people for their support over the years, assuring them of a better rewarding future with the APC.

The governorship candidate urged them to believe in APC as the campaigns and general elections approach.

He pleaded with the people to support Mr Tinubu based on his track records, antecedents, competence and being a trustworthy Yoruba man.

READ ASLO:

Mr Kekemeke had, earlier on Wednesday, described Mr Tinubu as a true Yoruba son, who had never betrayed the race.

He rallied support for Mr Tinubu, whom he said believed the Yoruba people could thrive exceedingly well in the Nigerian nation where there is justice, fairness and equity.

Meanwhile, organisers in their separate remarks, said the walk was aimed at sensitising the voters and rallying support for the APC candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The walk was also attended by the House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan South-east/North-east, Dapo Lam-Adeshina, and Ibadan South-west II Assembly candidate, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi.

Others were the House of Representatives candidate for Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, and Akin Alabi (APC- Egbeda/Ona-Ara).

(NAN)