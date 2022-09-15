Zikrullah Hassan, the chief executive officer of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), has said the commission has started preparing for Hajj 2023 ten months ahead of time, to improve service delivery and avoid the challenges they faced in this year’s Islamic pilgrimage.

NAHCON has started discussions with relevant Saudi authorities on Hajj and Umrah for early information dissemination, Mr Hassan said in Abuja on Wednesday while giving a brief about the commission’s activities.

He said the leadership of NAHCON met with relevant Saudi agencies during Hajj 2022, to ensure improved service delivery to pilgrims.

“We have agreed to work collectively to avoid the challenges experienced this year and to greatly improve service delivery to pilgrims by setting standards for operation,” he said.

Due to challenges such as insufficient flights, hundreds of intending Nigerian pilgrims were not able to make it to this year’s hajj despite making full payment and meeting all other requirements. About 1,200 Muslims missed the exercise in Kano due to flight hitches.

But, Mr Hassan said the 2022 Hajj was globally renowned as the “emergency Hajj.” He said the commission was given one month to organise and had other “unusual intervening variables” to contend with.

“Although Hajj is a once-a-year exercise, its preparations span a whole year to enable it to succeed. But that routine of full-year preparations did not happen for the emergency Hajj of 2022 and that was why it was labelled emergency Hajj.”

It took just about six months to prepare for it even as Hajj had been cancelled for two previous years to the utmost distaste of intending pilgrims for those years, he said.

“Worse, when the 2022 hajj was finally announced by the Saudi Arabia authorities to be possible, the number to be allowed had been severely slashed by more than 50 per cent. Nigeria that used to be allowed to present 95,000 pilgrims had its cut down to 43,000.”

Despite these challenges, the NAHCON chief said, the agency is poised to advance the interest of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia and ensure this year’s hajj is a success.

“We are fully prepared to domesticate in the Hajj sector President Buhari’s subscription to Open Government Partnership, OGP, deriving from the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act of 2011.

“It may equally interest you to know that we have remained resolute on ensuring good health services to Nigerian pilgrims. Members of our medical team are as versatile as those of other top-rated countries in addition to supportive facilities and drugs. The accessibility of our clinics for pilgrims from all states made them their first choices once they took ill.

“We are happy to announce to you that on account of the enhanced performance in this year’s hajj by NAHCON, all other African countries consensually deferred to us to lead them in interfacing with the Saudi authorities,” he said.

Mr Hassan added that the commission is still pleased with the successes recorded in Hajj 2022.

“We had a low mortality rate during the exercise; 95% of intending pilgrims travelled despite challenges,” he said.

He said the return journey ended earlier than scheduled, and there was a reduction in the cost of accommodation and a reduction in the number of days pilgrims spent in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Islam requires all able-bodied Muslims to undertake a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia at least once if they can afford it.

Ahead of 2023, Mr Hassan said preparation already started on due diligence on the appointment of air carriers and consultation on the amendment of some sections of the NAHCON Act to enable smooth operation of the Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS).

Earlier in April, there were allegations of fraudulent practices by NAHCON through the HSS. The agency was consequently investigated by anti-corruption agencies and the House of Representatives.

Mr Hassan said Wednesday that the investigation has been concluded and “they were able to prove that there was no fraud in our activities. We have nothing to hide and they have cleared us.”

He expressed confidence that the commission has a brighter future under his leadership.

“We have started the commencement of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in turning waste (our landed properties) to riches and the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) to be formally opened by President Muhammadu Buhari later this year.”

The HIN aims to professionalise the management and administration of Hajj in Nigeria and increase the revenue of the commission.