About nine lawyers have urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop a rally by the Labour Party supporters tagged ‘#ObiDatti23 Forward Ever’ planned for 1st October in Lagos.

The lawyers specifically asked the court to restrain the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure, and their loyalists from holding the rally, until the hearing and determination of their suit.

The plaintiffs include Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Suleiman Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Mantim Nadom Esq., Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami – all lawyers; and Wale Lawrence.

The 1st to 10th defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 are Mr Obi, LP, Mr Baba-Ahmed, Mr Abure, the Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Director-General (Department of State Services), Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State and The Governor of Lagos State.

They filed an ex parte motion before a judge, Daniel Osiagor, through their counsel, Dada Awosika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The plaintiffs argued that the rally will cause the breakdown of law and order in Lagos State, reminiscent of the 20th October 2020 #EndSARS rally in which lives were lost and properties were destroyed across the state.

They also stated the aftermath of the chaos will result in post-traumatic stress disorder for them and the public.

They also urged the court to restrain Mr Obi and his party as well as their loyalists from further planning and promoting the rally.

They further sought an injunction preventing the rally from going ahead as well as the organisers from using the Lekki Toll Plaza or any other space within Lagos State.

The judge, Mr Osiagor, directed the plaintiffs to put all the defendants on notice.

The judge made the order following Mr Awosika’s application.

He adjourned the hearing of the substantive motion till 23rd September.