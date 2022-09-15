The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reviewed its bonds issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2022.

According to the revised calendar, the DMO is scheduled to raise about N720 billion through some re-opened Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds.

On 19 July, the office was scheduled to re-open a March 2025 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, and at an interest rate of 13.53 per cent per annum.

It has a two years, eight months maturity period, with an original tenor of seven years.

On the same date (19 July), the DMO re-opened an April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion at a 12.50 per cent interest rate per annum.

Term-to-Maturity is nine years, nine months, with an original tenor of 10 years.

Also, on 19 July, the DMO re-opened a January 2042 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at an interest rate of 13 per cent per annum, with a maturity period of 19 years, six months.

It had an original tenor of 20 years.

On 15 August, the DMO, again, re-opened the March 2025 FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at an interest rate of 13.53 per cent per annum.

It had a maturity period of two years and seven months.

On 15 August, it also re-opened the 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion at an interest rate of 12.50 per cent per annum.

Its Term-to-Maturity was now nine years, eight months.

On the same date, the DMO, again, re-opened the January 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at an interest rate of 13 per cent per annum.

The maturity period was 19 years and five months.

On 19 September, the DMO will, again, re-open the March 2025 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at the rate of 13.53 per cent per annum.

The maturity period will now be two years and four months.

On the same date (19 September), the office will also re-open the April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at a 12.50 per cent interest rate per annum.

Its Term-to-Maturity will be nine years and seven months.

On 19 September, the DMO will re-open a March 2037 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, at an interest rate of 16.24 per cent per annum.

It has a Term-to-Maturity of 14 years and seven months, and an original tenor of 20 years.

