The students of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, on Thursday shut the school gate in protest against the hardship inflicted on them after a ban on commercial vehicles within the campus.

The irate students, who occupied the school entrance, prevented the lecturers and other staff of the polytechnic from accessing their offices.

The aggrieved students complained that commercial motorcycles were banned to enter the school premises. They also complained that students who own vehicles were barred from driving them on campus.

The students also demanded immediate suspension of the school Chief Security Officer, alleging that he has “no leadership quality to head the polytechnic security unit.”

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “CSO must go”, “Our cars should move freely”, “enough is enough CSO” among others.

Adepoju Olusegun, President of the Student Union Government, who led the protest, said students of the polytechnic are fed up of the hardships they go through on transportation.

Mr Olusegun demanded an immediate lift of the ban on students’ vehicles and commercial motorcycles.

The union president also demanded a constant power supply on campus, adequate maintenance of hostel buildings and replacement of faulty appliances in classrooms

“We want total lift of the ban on students’ vehicles and commercial motorcycles, 24/7 illumination on campuses that was paid outrageously for, adequate maintenance of school hostels and replacement of faulty appliances,” he said.

The student leader also urged the polytechnic management to involve the students in the decision on policies and development of the institution.

Management reacts

Shola Lawal, the Polytechnic Public Relations Officer, said management banned commercial motorcycles and the movement of students’ vehicles due to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Mr Lawal in a statement shortly after the students staged the protest claimed that the decision was to prevent the loss of lives and properties of both the students and staff.

“Without mincing words, you will agree with me that the present security situation in the country, especially our internal security architecture, calls for proactive measures on the part of every stakeholder,” he said.

“Hence, the need for the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, to take the bull by the horns and in that wise placed ban on the use of motorcycles otherwise known as “Okada” and also banned students for bringing their vehicles into the school premises.”

“Obviously, measures of this type are not peculiar to our campus, different higher institutions of learning and organisations alike had taken such security measures in the past to protect lives and properties,” he added.

The polytechnic spokesperson explained that the management had decided to create a better alternative means of transportation which it was planning to inform the students before they staged the protest.

Mr Lawal said the institution had made provision for commercial tricycles and shuttle buses with students’ stickers on them as first measures while they intend to introduce and give both members of staff and students special tags for accessing the school.

“So, let me assure members of the public that management is on top of the situation and the matter will be resolved immediately,” he said.

“In the meantime, members of staff and students are advised to go about their normal duties without fear and unhindered, as their security is well guaranteed while we engage the students in dialogue to settle the impasse with immediate effect.”