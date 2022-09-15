The British Council has held a programme to discuss pertinent issues that affect the effectiveness and impact of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, especially the provision of “an enabling and conducive” regulatory environment for the organisations to operate in the country.

The three-day conference began Tuesday in Abuja with the support of the European delegation to Nigeria, ECOWAS and the Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (ACT) programme.

Attendees included representatives of civil society groups, government (regulatory agencies, legislators, etc), development partners, donor community, private sector, opinion leaders and other interest groups.

“Our collective intention is to enhance the capacity of Nigeria’s civil society organisations to become credible and effective drivers for sustainable change,” Damilare Babalola, the programme manager of the ACT programme, said.

“Although the need for capacity improvement and enabling regulatory environment require attention to strengthen CSO operations in Nigeria, it is, however, expedient to address the concerns around the regulatory framework as several issues embedded therein need to be clarified to clear the air of the current state of confusion among all concerned stakeholders,” Edosa Oviawe, programme manager, Global Rights, said.

“It is therefore hoped that this conference will result in the development of comprehensive recommendations arising from the resolutions reached and agree on modalities for implementing the recommendations,” Mr Oviawe noted

In his keynote address, the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Garba Abubakar, said CSOs are increasingly becoming more important because of the role they play at the global level on issues of environmental sustainability and human rights which are currently in the front banner of the global dialogue.

“This indicates that Civil Society Organizations are expected to play a more active role in achieving environmental sustainability than the government.”

However, Mr Abubakar said, “experience has shown that corporate governance is very minimal or sometimes totally lacking in most of the CSOs.”

“This is not in the overall interest of the country,” he said.

He further noted that no country practises a “100 per cent self-regulatory framework for CSOs.”

“The quantum or amount of regulation would always depend on how well the CSOs themselves are organised and how well AML/CFT frameworks have been incorporated into their self-regulatory rules or regulations.”

Mr Abubakar added that the CAC is willing to partner with all CSOs not only to enable them to achieve their objectives but strike the proper balance between the two extremes of total self-regulation and state control.

“In the interim, there is a need to radically improve corporate governance in the sector,” he said.

Recommendations

The participants recommended that the government should provide incentives for companies operating in Nigeria to make donations to the nonprofit sector and such donations can be deducted from the company’s tax liability as stipulated by the Company Income Tax Regulation.

They also urged regulators to ensure CSOs have access to needed information on existing guidelines and obligations of the non-profit sector to ensure total compliance with such regulations.

It is imperative for the regulators to constantly engage the CSOs to provide updates and provide needed assistance in compliance with the regulations including complying with the rules of the Financial Reporting Council, participants said.

They said CSOs in Nigeria are currently burdened with multiple regulatory laws and some of such laws have very insidious provisions that tend to stifle the CSOs’ operational environment.

A cross-section of panellists conceded that CSOs in Nigeria have always been regulated but recently introduced regulations such as “CAMA and the proposed NGO regulation bill” have provisions that “cast doubt’’ on the intentions of the government.

“These kinds of regulations are what continue to put both regulatory agencies and civil society actors at loggerheads,” they said.