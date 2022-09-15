The police in Edo State on Wednesday said they rescued a one-year-old baby and killed three suspected kidnappers in the state.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City.

“Distress call was raised by distraught residents of Achigbor Community along Benin- Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State at 1930hrs on 13/09/2022.

“Police operatives on pin-down along that axis immediately mobilised and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised, and heard one Elizabeth Ojo, 42, screaming that her baby had been taken.

“She said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and whisked her baby away into a bush,” Ms Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

She said the operatives moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby.

According to her, the suspects, on sighting the operatives, threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

“In the firefight with the police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower.

“The other three are still on the run while further bush-combing of that area is ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and has been handed over to the mother,” she said.

A double-barrel gun, a cutlass and an axe were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

Ms Iwegbu said the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Abutu Yaro, while commending the operatives for the operation, urged residents to be more security conscious.

