The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 10 additional Lassa fever infections from threes states of the federation.

The new infections, according to the latest situation report published on the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for week 35 of 2022, were reported by Ondo, Edo and Nasarawa states between 29 August to 4 September.

The report further revealed that a total of 170 deaths have been recorded in 2022 across 101 local government areas in 25 states.

It noted that the fatalities represent a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 at 22.7 per cent.

The report shows that in 2022, a total of 909 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 6,547 suspected cases have been recorded with 70 per cent of all confirmed cases reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 31 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi states accounted for 26 and 13 per cent of the infections respectively.

NCDC maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 but that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.