Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former governor Adeniyi Adebayo of Ekiti have been appointed as chairpersons of committees inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-west zone, for the 2023 general elections.

Isaac Kekemeke, the party’s National Vice-Chairman, South-West, announced the composition of the committees after the party’s zonal meeting on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Mr Kekemeke said the composition of the committees was to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, particularly in the South-West zone, during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had constituted its committees in the South-West.

Mr Akeredolu is the Chairperson of the Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement, while Mr Adebayo is the co-Chairperson, Advisory Committee, with Pius Akinyelure.

Mr Kekemeke listed other members of the Akeredolu-led committee to include Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary, and Olubunmi Oriniowo, National Ex-Officio member (South-west).

Other members were Yetunde Adesanya, Zonal Woman Leader, and all the six South-west state chairpersons of the party.

Mr Kekemeke listed members of the Adebayo-led committee as Tajudeen Olusi, Bamidele Oluwajana, Henry Ajomale, and the party’s Zonal Secretary, Vincent Bewaji.

He said the two committees were constituted to ensure that what happened to the late Obafemi Awolowo and late MKO Abiola did not happen again.

“This is a lifetime chance to produce the President of Nigeria and we can’t afford to play with it as a party.

“As people in charge of managing the party in the zone, it has become a passion for us to deliver impressively to the APC.

“If the best, most experienced man with antecedents is from your zone, why won’t you be proud of him and won’t you tell your people to love themselves?” he said.

Mr Kekemeke said they would do all within their capabilities to rally the zone for the APC presidential candidate.

He said that the party would soon announce the six reconciliatory committees to visit the six states in the South-west toward rallying support for Mr Tinubu.

“As a result of this conviction of ours, call it passion or obsession, we will continue to meet, deliberate and take decision to further our desire,” he said.

Mr Kekemeke said that the committees would work together with party leaders toward achieving the set goals.(NAN)