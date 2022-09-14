The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, held that Chukwuma Ifeanyi is the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State for next year’s election.

Delivering its judgment, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amina Augie, unanimously affirmed the appeal filed by Mr Ifeanyi.

The apex court nullified the 19 July decision of the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal had ordered a re-trial of the case between Mr Ifeanyi and Joseph Ogba on the dispute over who was the validly nominated candidate of the PDP.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court restored the verdict of the Federal High Court in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State.

The court said the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have heard the appeal lodged by Mr Ogba.

Giving further reasons, the apex court held that the notice of appeal filed by Mr Ogba on 17 June 2022 was incompetent because he failed to first obtain the leave of court to appeal as an interested party.

The apex court further held that the incompetence of Mr Ogba’s notice of appeal robbed the Court of Appeal of the requisite jurisdiction, and as such, all the proceedings conducted amounted to a nullity, including the order made in the 19 July judgment setting aside the 7 June judgment of the Federal High Court, which had upheld Mr Ifeanyi’s nomination.

The apex court also struck out the cross-appeal filed by Mr Ogba.

Background

In July 2022, the Federal High Court in Abakiliki, declared the rescheduled PDP primary election in Ebonyi invalid.

The court declared Mr Ifeanyi as the authentic PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

It will be recalled that PDP rescheduled its primary poll for June 4 and 5 after an initial primary held on May 28 and 29, which produced Mr Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate.

But the rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5 produced Mr Ogba as another governorship candidate of the PDP.

In his judgement, the judge, Fatun Riman, said the second primary election wss invalid as it was not monitored by officials of INEC, the electoral umpire.