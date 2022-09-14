Member of the House of Representatives will on Tuesday resume plenary at a temporary venue as its chamber is undergoing renovation.

A hearing room at the new wing of the House has been converted into a interim chamber ahead of the resumption of the lawmakers on 20 September.

The room has been fitted with gadgets and other facilities though it can only take 271 lawmakers out of its 360 members.

The members of this 9th House may never use the Green Chamber again, as the renovation is expected to last till August 2023. This Assembly is expected to adjourn sine dine by the first week of June.

On Wednesday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila toured the complex to monitor the ongoing renovation of the chamber.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the contractors are expected to deliver a state-of-the-art edifice with the best technological innovations.

“It is, unfortunately or fortunately, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly, it is for the benefit of the 10th Assembly. The old chamber is not going to be ready until sometime in August 2023.

“So we are talking about close to a year. But so far so good. We are happy and this temporary site where we will be sitting for the next nine, 10 months is honestly a far cry from where we used to be but they have done well in adapting. This used to be hearing room to a legislative chamber,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila also inspected the ongoing work on the N11 billion building of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Bassey Etuk, a commissioner of NASC, said the commission opted to move into the National Assembly complex for operational reasons.

He disclosed that the building will cost N11 billion and is set to be completed within 24 months.

Controversial N37 billion NASS renovation

In 2020, the National Assembly had approved the Appropriation Act with a provision to spend N37 billion on the renovation of the complex.

The decision, however, generated public outcry because of the cost. Interestingly, some members of the National Assembly opposed the planned spending. It was subsequently reduced to N9 billion in the supplementary budget.

Before then PREMIUM TIMES had reported exclusively that the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory awarded the contract to a construction company, Visible Construction Limited, at the cost N42 billion.

The renovation involves the two chambers of the National Assembly and the entire “White House.”

Over the past couple of years, there have been incidents of leaking roofs and malfunctioning of the central cooling system.