Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has backed his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, in echoing the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mr Makinde said Mr Ayu’s resignation will give a sense of belonging to the people of the south in the party.

The Oyo governor made this call at the South-west PDP meeting held in Ibadan, with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Messrs Makinde and Wike have been insistent on the call for the removal of Mr Ayu, saying the key positions in the party have been lopsided in favour of the north.

Both governors began the call for Mr Ayu’s removal and his replacement with a southerner following the emergence of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The two men are from the northern part of the country

Mr Ayu and Mr Wike exchanged words last week over the latter’s call for the removal of the former as the party chair.

But Atiku has continued to back Mr Ayu to remain in office, and the party hierarchy’s vote of confidence on the chairman last week appeared to confirm that.

‘Incoming president’

In his welcome address at the meeting, Mr Makinde described Atiku as “the incoming president of Nigeria in 2023.”

Mr Makinde’s description of Mr Atiku prompted applause from the PDP leaders present, who expressed joy at the governor’s words.

“The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled. We are supposed to give hope to our people because we want them to listen to us.

“Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria

“Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. As a result, we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first. If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”