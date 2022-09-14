The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, said on Tuesday that countries who produce more emissions have to take higher responsibilities if the world must overcome the effects of climate change.

“If we are going to as a planet come together, we all have to be part of the solution. Obviously with higher levels of responsibility to countries that produce more emissions…,” he said on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

Mr Kerry, who visited Nigeria for two days, said he is “here simply to talk about how we can do this future together in a way that works for everybody.”

He said Nigeria is one of the most important countries on climate matters in Africa because as a major producer of petroleum, how Nigeria approaches the climate crisis will send a message to the rest of the continent as well as the global community.

“Nigeria as a major gas producer and the country of so many millions of people, one of the most populous in the world, will help set the direction of our dealing with the climate crisis and so having the right mix of energy sources over the next few years is going to help us to find how the crisis will be dealt with,” he said.

Acknowledging that climate action needs huge funding, Mr Kerry noted that private sector actors are as important as their public sector counterparts.

“We cannot get to the solution without the private sector being part of the solution because no government in the world has enough money to be able to produce the trillions needed … those trillions are in the private sector and we need companies in the private sector to be making wise decisions about the energy future and we need them to be at the table with us in order to help us put together funding that can leverage other fundings,” he said.

When asked if the US was considering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s debt-for-climate swap deal, Mr Kerry did not say if the Biden government bought into the idea but said it was a practice they have engaged in with countries in Latin and Central America.

He, however, said it makes a lot of sense “because some of the developing world is drowning under debt and does not have the money to be able to invest and cannot invest…”

Mr Osinbajo was in Washington two weeks ago to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently inaugurated Energy Transition Plan (ETP) where he proposed a Debt-For-Climate (DFC) swap deal in order to ensure a just energy transition for African countries.

Debt for climate swaps is a type of debt swap where bilateral or multilateral debt is forgiven by creditors in exchange for a commitment by the debtor to use the outstanding debt service payments for national climate action programmes.

Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service payment in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then be used for agreed climate projects in the debtor country.

From 6th to 18th November, world leaders will gather at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre (SHICC), Egypt, for COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference; to further continue the conversation on how the world can keep the goal of 1.5℃ alive and avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.