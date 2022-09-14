The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, is billed to travel out of the country on Wednesday (today) amidst the crisis rocking the party.

Mr Ayu, as disclosed by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in a statement on Tuesday, will be spending the next two weeks in an unnamed European country.

The statement did not indicate the purpose of the trip.

It, however, said ahead of the trip, Mr Ayu, has handed over to the PDP deputy chairman (north), Iliya Damagun, to oversee the affairs of the party till his return and has informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accordingly.

“Already, the national chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He is expected back at month-end,” .

Mr Ayu is travelling to Europe despite the raging crisis in the party arising from the May party’s presidential primary and the demand for his resignation.

Governor Nyesom Wike, who lost to Atiku Abubakar in the primary, is leading a group of discontented party members decrying the imbalance in the leadership of the party.

They said it is innapropriate for the national chairman and the presidential candidate to come from the same part of the country. Both Messrs Ayu and Atiku are from the north.

While the calls for Mr Ayu’s resignation continues to resonate, the national chairman has shown no sign of taking a bow anything soon. He recently described those governors calling for his exit as “children.”

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) also sealed the chairman’s position in the party by passing a vote of confidence in his leadership last week.

Also, Mr Ayu’s trip comes despite criticisms trailing the frequent trips of some politicians in the country abroad to hold meetings.

In August alone, some politicians from different political parties held several meetings in Europe.

One of such meetings in London was held between the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

At the meeting, the Wike’s camp demanded the exit of Mr Ayu as a condition to supporting Atiku in the February 2023 poll.