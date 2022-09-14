The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is currently investigating 15 cases of sexual harassment, the commission’s chairperson, Bolaji Owasanoye, said Tuesday.

Mr Owasanoye, who bemoaned the ugly trend of lecturers demanding sexual gratifications from students in higher institutions of learning, said the commission had concluded two other cases of sexual harassment one of which, according to him, ended in the conviction of the suspect.

Highlighting ICPC’s efforts to stem the trend, Mr Owasanoye said the commission was training and retraining its officers on how to handle sexual harassment cases.

“In addition to these, about seventeen (17) reports relating to Sexual Harassment have been received by the Commission, one resulted in a conviction via a plea bargain, one resulted in system study, one criminal case was recently filed in court while some other cases are still ongoing investigation,” he said.

He spoke at a ‘National Stakeholders Engagement on Sexual Harassment in Educational Institutions, co-convened by ICPC and Gender Mobile Initiative with the support of the Ford Foundation.

He said adequate policy formulation, implementation and sensitisation were required to change the culture of silence over the fear of stigmatisation.

The ICPC boss added that the commission would upscale campaigns and public enlightenment against sexual harassment across the Country.

“It has become quite common for teaching and non-teaching staff to demand or expect sexual gratification from their students to whom they are supposed to serve as parents.

“Likewise, senior staff have been found to use their office to demand and at times obtain sexual benefits from their juniors. Recipients of such unwanted attention find that they feel forced to comply with the unlawful and unethical demands otherwise dire consequences and denial of benefits to which they are entitled would follow.

“The culture of silence out of fear of reprisal and stigmatization has allowed sexual harassment to thrive in some quarters but with sensitization and appropriate policy implementation, it is hoped that this culture would gradually change,” he said.

He said the commission had carried out about seven training and re-training programmes for its officers in Operations, Prosecution and Education and Public Enlightenment Departments.

According to him, the trained officers also conducted training for their colleagues.

Mr Owasanoye also said the commission had partnered with some civil society organisations to carry out training for students while the Education and Public Enlightenment Department had taken up the task of including talks on Sexual Harassment in its different engagements.

Deputy Senate President, others speak

In his remarks as a special guest at the event, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, vowed to fast-track the enactment of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prohibition, Prevention and Redressed Bill, 2019.

Mr Omo-Agege, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Itive Igbuzor, stressed that tertiary institutions must be devoid of corruption in the form of sexual harassment.

“Driving the process for the enactment of the law against sexual harassment. I had the honour and privilege to sponsor the Bill, which had the unanimous support of virtually all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic in the 9th Senate, the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prohibition, Prevention and Redressed Bill, 2019 (Senate Bill (SB) 77) is aimed at combating the menace of sexual harassment in our educational institutions”.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, represented by the Registrar Joint Admissions, Matriculations Board(JAMB), Isa-haq Oloyede, pledged that the ministry would distribute the policy document on sexual harassment when completed across all schools in Nigeria.

He added that going forward, employers should provide their staff sexual harassment policy document as a way to prevent its occurrence.

He observed that the term sexual harassment should be reconceptulaised to sexual misbehaviour.

“We will do everything to promote this policy document, let me also inform you that this template will be widely circulated as soon as it is finalised. Distribution of the document to all connected agencies of the Ministry of Education at no cost. Will enforcement, implementation of this policy document across schools in the Country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Gender Mobile Initiative, Omawumi Ogunrotimi, prayed that the engagement should translate into a better approach to ending campus sexual assaults and other sexual harassment in Nigeria.

She said that formulating a workable legal framework would go a long way in ending the menace.

Other contributors at the event took their turns to share ideas on the best policy models for curbing sexual harassment in Nigeria’s educational institutions.