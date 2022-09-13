Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued ten kidnap victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, told reporters on Tuesday

On Monday, troops rescued six other kidnap victims around the Kangon Kadi area of Chikun Local Government as they continued their offensive against terror gangs in the area.

Mr Aruwan said the troops also killed several terrorists and dislodged their hideouts in the forest traversing Chikun, and Igabi council areas.

“Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralized several bandits and dislodged camps during clearance operations conducted across some hard-to-reach locations spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

“As disclosed in operational feedback, the troops neutralized an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.

“The operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same LGA, where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits, he said.

Mr Aruwan said another camp was also dislodged at ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA after the troops overpowered heavily armed terrorists guarding the hostages.

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued ten kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes. The images attached depict the dire situation in which the hostages were found, Mr Aruwan added.

He said freed hostages are Surajo Aliyu; Ayuba Yakubu; Ibrahim Abdulrasheed; Aliyu Mohammed; and Magaji Tasiu.

Others are Nasiru Ahmed; Mohammadu Ibrahim; Ayuba Abdulsalam; Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick.

He said the troops, despite coming under severe attacks, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

Also, another camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi local government area where guns and other valuables of the terrorists were recovered.

He said the troops recovered three locally made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, eleven mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one frag jacket, spanners, knives and chains.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for the rescue of the ten citizens. The Governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory.

“Citizens are strongly advised not to harbour or provide medical aid to suspicious individuals carrying what may be gunshot wounds. Such cases are to be immediately reported to the Security Operations Room on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999, the official statement said.