President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned some projects in Imo State done by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Mr Buhari arrived at Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri, at about 11 a.m. and was received by Governor Uzodinma, alongside other officials of the state.

The projects commissioned by the president included the dualised 36-kilometer Owerri-Orlu Road and the first phase of the dualised 53-kilometer Owerri-Okigwe Road.

Mr Uzodinma said the roads would stimulate economic growth and ensure smooth movement of people in the state.

Mr Buhari also commissioned the reconstructed Imo House of Assembly complex.

The president commended the governor for the successful completion of the projects, saying the projects would “greatly” benefit residents of the state.

“Congratulations on these achievements,” Mr Buhari said to the governor.

Meeting with South-east leaders

Mr Buhari was meeting with some South-east leaders in Owerri, at the time of this report.

The meeting is expected to focus on the rising insecurity in the region, particularly the increased attacks by armed men in the state and region.

Like other states in the South-east, Imo State has recently become a hotbed of attacks attributed to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the South-east.

Beyond the insecurity in the region, the South-east leaders are expected to make another appeal to Mr Buhari to facilitate the release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The leaders of the region had, at different times, appealed to Mr Buhari to consider a political solution for the release of Mr Kanu.

Although the president promised to consider it, he later made a U-turn, maintaining that he would not interfere in the judicial proceedings.

The Director-General of the Hope New Media Centre, Paul Ihunanya, in a statement on Saturday, said the president’s visit would be based on “sundry matters” affecting the region and state, and largely for the commissioning of the projects.

“During the last visit, Governor Hope Uzodinma gathered Igbo leaders for the reception of Mr President and utilised the opportunity to galvanise relationship between the Igbos and the federation, with a focus on the inclusion of Igbos in the administration and development of the nation,” Mr Ihunanya said.