As a prelude to her annual conference on 6 October, 2022, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has concluded plans to host media managers in both private and public sectors to a business lunch on Wednesday, 5 October at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by 12 noon.

A statement issued by Remmy Nweke, Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, said the luncheon was organised specifically to provide a relaxed atmosphere for networking and active engagement between members of GOCOP and the media managers of corporate organisations, states and federal government, ministries, departments and agencies.

“All image and perception managers including chief press secretaries, commissioners for information, corporate communications employees of parastatals, ministries, agencies, financial institutions, manufacturing and service sectors; advertising and public relations practitioners are expected at the event.

“The luncheon highlights the seriousness and commitment of GOCOP to partner with major actors in the public and private sectors as well as international agencies,” the statement said.

Activities

Already, activities have heightened for a successful hosting of this year’s conference themed “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome”.

It will feature prominent stakeholders in the polity, civil society organisations, security, judiciary, media, among others.

This year’s conference will be holding barely five months to the 2023 general elections and one week into the official commencement of campaigns by political parties.

It will provide a roadmap for political actors and the various publics on the need to play by the rules and conform to acceptable electoral behaviour, GOCOP said.

This year’s conference is the 6th in the series.

Speakers at previous conferences include: Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”.

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He spoke on: “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

“The choice of this year’s theme was informed by contemporary political, economic, security and socio-cultural challenges facing Nigeria ahead of a very critical general election.

“The conference will bring together many policy and decision makers from the private and public sectors as well as scholars, non-governmental organisations and the media”, the statement said.

The statement said the Guild was mindful of the current state of the nation, especially in an election year, hence it chose to focus on the forthcoming elections.