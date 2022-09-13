The European Union (EU) has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Civil Society Organisations to demonstrate full neutrality in the 2023 general elections.

The Head of the EU delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, made the plea on Monday, at the launch of the Phase II of its democracy support programme for Nigeria.

Ms Isopi said the EU has spent over €150 million on Nigeria’s elections and other democratic engagements in the last 23 years and that it will not relent in its efforts to encourage democratic practices in the country.

The first phase of the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (SDGN) which officially ended in April, was launched in 2017 to provide key technical support to INEC, civil groups, media, political parties and the three arms of the country’s government.

Ms Isopi disclosed that a total of €39 million has been earmarked to fund similar democratic concerns until 2027.

She warned politicians against interfering in the activities of the INEC.

“The electoral campaign will start in two weeks. As a friend of Nigeria, we would like to see peaceful and issues-based campaigns and we would like to encourage all stakeholders to take a firm stance against violence and hate speech.

“The 2019 Peace Accords facilitated by the National Peace Committee played an important role and we welcome new efforts and commitments towards that goal.

“We must all support and respect the fundamental and independent role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it fulfils its constitutional mandate.

“INEC must be allowed to operate free from outside pressure, and in turn must demonstrate full neutrality and professionalism,” the EU envoy said.

In his opening remarks, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, thanked the EU for its support in training and capacity building of the commission’s officials.

He said the commission was a key beneficiary of the first phase of the EU-SDGN Programme,

Mr Yakubu said the support of the EU has not only “enhanced public confidence in the commission, but also provided valuable assistance in strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.”

The event was divided into two sessions.

The first session revolved around the achievements and challenges of the CSOs which benefited from the first phase of the programme.

The second session, moderated by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television, focused on the opportunities and shared concerns of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Both sessions had different sets of panelists, who discussed the issues highlighted. The immediate past INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, was one of the discussants.